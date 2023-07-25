Nasrul Hamid for coordinated efforts to transit to clean energy from fossil fuels

State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday said coordinated and collective efforts are needed for a successful transition to clean energy from fossil fuels.

"Our strategies are deeply rooted in fuel diversification, clean energy, and climate change mitigation," he said while presiding over the Fifth Meeting of the ISA Regional Committee for Asia and the Pacific Region of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bangladesh is progressing to be a middle-income nation from a developing one, the government's strategies are deeply rooted in fuel diversification, clean energy, and climate change mitigation, said Nasrul Hamid.

He said, "Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, we are resolute in our commitment to embrace renewable energy sources and reduce our carbon footprint."

The state minister said that the government has already expressed its aspiration at the COP26 for generating 40 percent energy from renewable sources by 2041.

"We have adopted and implemented various policies and initiatives to promote renewable energy, energy efficiency, and cleaner use of fossil fuels. We are also developing new policies and plans to pave the way for energy transition," he said.

Nasrul Hamid said the policies are Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, Solar Energy Roadmap, Roadmap to Scale-up Solar Irrigation (2023-2031) and a new Renewable Energy Policy.

"We have successfully materialised the world's largest solar power dissemination programme, with approximately six million Solar Home Systems providing electricity to over 20 million people. These efforts have made a substantial impact on the lives of our citizens, empowering communities with access to clean and reliable electricity," he added.

The state minister said in line with the government commitment to green and clean energy, Bangladesh has taken a bold step by moving away from implementing ten coal fired power plant projects, amounting to approximately $10 billion investment.

"This decision signifies Bangladesh's government unwavering dedication to combating climate change and embracing clean energy solutions, even though it may have financial repercussions," he added.

Nasrul Hamid sought support from committee for investments in power sector to offset financial challenges, as the government set a target to install 24000 MW renewable energy capacities by 2041.

Currently, Bangladesh installed around 1200 MW of renewable energy capacity which is 4.24 percent of the current electricity generation capacity mix. "We are processing 108 renewable projects which will add approximately 10000 MW of renewable power."

Bangladesh took part in the meeting as the Vice President of the ISA. Among others, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, director General of ISA Dr Ajay Mathur along with heads of representatives of member states of Asia and Pacific region spoke.