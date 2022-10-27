Nasrul calls for support with finance, technology in renewable energy sector

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Thursday called upon development partners to invest in the renewable energy sector to help Bangladesh overcome the ongoing crisis.

"Though we pollute less and are committed to move towards renewables, we have high hopes that development country parties and donors will come forward with adequate unconditional finance and technological support," Nasrul Hamid said at a national policy dialogue on the "Bangladesh's NDC Goal and Energy Sustainability" at the Brac Centre in Dhaka's Mohakhali.

Oxfam, in partnership with the European Climate Foundation (ECF), organised the policy dialogue with relevant government representatives, RMG sector representatives, energy experts, CSO's, climate activists and development partners.

Nasrul hoped that the government would be able to generate 1,000MW of solar grid power by next year, while there is potential to generate 500MW to 600MW of wind power energy.

"We have done the wind mapping. But the private sector has to come forward and we will provide policy support," Nasrul said, adding that renewable energy can play a vital role in uninterrupted power and gas supply to the industries.

Mentioning that solar energy is less viable for the country that lacks adequate land for this purpose as well as the cost of power production in this method is also high, the state minister, however, said the country is going to follow a "Hydrogen Policy" to tackle the power problem which is prevailing in the country.

"The policy-making works have already started," he said, adding that the government plans to produce electricity from hydrogen by 2035.

In a statement, Oxfam said that with a vision to create ease of business and support industrial growth in line with the Perspective Plan 2021-41, the government adopted multiple policies and planned heavy investment in power, light engineering, RMG and ICT-based industries.

Industries are the top consumer of dirty energy-based power in Bangladesh and there is no effective action plan for this, especially on how RMGs can reduce dependency on the national grid (which is 97% dirty energy) and plan for energy sustainability to meet commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% within 2030.

"The increasing trend of GHG emission in Bangladesh is steady and opposite to our position in climate mitigation. For the last one year, Bangladesh's GHG emission level increased 4.5% mostly coming from the industrial sector," it said.

The Perspective Plan 2021-41, which is the framework for the development investments of the government, clearly shows an aspiration to achieve 56,000MW capacity of energy to support this industrialisation process, the statement added.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary, ministry of environment, forest and climate change, ‍said many countries are struggling to meet their energy demand for food production and basic services, so it was high time to find a tangible solution for technology transfers.

Power situation likely to get better in November

Answering media questions after the programme, Nasrul said the power situation in the country will get better in November.

"A lot of things are involved with the ongoing power crisis, regardless of which we will have to make sure to provide electricity and gas to people,"Hamid said, adding, "A master plan is on our top agenda considering issues like financial, plant management, energy supply and global price hikes.

"Nonetheless, we are hopeful that the situation will improve next month."