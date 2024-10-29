Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

UNB
29 October, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 10:43 am

Photos shows long queue of CNG-run autorickshaw and other types of vehicles in front of a CNG filling station. File Photo: UNB
Photos shows long queue of CNG-run autorickshaw and other types of vehicles in front of a CNG filling station. File Photo: UNB

CNG filling stations in Sylhet are coping with their usual end-of-month gas crisis, which has led to the temporary closure of many pumps. Long queues of vehicles waiting to refuel are common at the operational stations, causing significant headaches for station owners, drivers, and passengers alike.

The gas shortage typically intensifies at the end of the month, a problem that has persisted for over a decade. CNG filling station owners have reported that due to the lag in gas supply, they are unable to meet demand during the last ten days of each month.

The situation has only worsened despite repeated written and verbal requests to the Jalalabad Gas authorities for a resolution. Due to these ongoing issues, CNG filling station owners are contemplating organised protests to address their grievances.

Since 2007, gas has been supplied to vehicles from CNG filling stations in Sylhet, which currently number 56 in the division. However, no new stations have been approved in the past decade.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles on the road has quadrupled since 2007, yet the gas supply remains based on outdated quotas.

Filling station owners have stated that Jalalabad Gas authorities have set specific quotas for each station, with fines imposed on those who exceed their allotted supply. Since these quotas often get used up before the end of the month, this is another factor leading to the crisis at the end of each month.

On-the-ground reports confirm that many CNG filling stations in Sylhet were closed on Sunday, including the Ambarkhana Jalalabad CNG Filling Station, Independent Filling Station, Shahjalal Filling Station, and Tamekhi Shafaatullah Filling Station.

CNG auto-rickshaw drivers expressed their frustration, noting that the gas crisis at the end of each month causes severe hardship for drivers and passengers. They have urged the government to resolve the gas supply issue in Sylhet.

Zubair Ahmed Chowdhury, the divisional president of the Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors, Agents, and Petrol Pump Owners Association stated that they have repeatedly requested an increase in gas allocations from Jalalabad Gas.

However, the authorities have not taken the matter seriously, citing national shortages as an excuse for inaction.

