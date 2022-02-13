Momen seeks IRENA’s support for mapping renewable energy potentials

Energy

BSS
13 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:17 am

Related News

Momen seeks IRENA’s support for mapping renewable energy potentials

BSS
13 February, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:17 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen has sought International Renewable Energy Agency's (IRENA's ) technical and financial support in undertaking a feasibility study and mapping of renewable energy potentials in Bangladesh.

He made the urge while holding a meeting with IRENA's Director General Francesco La Camera at its secretariat in Abu Dhabi on Friday, a foreign ministry's press release said here today.

During the meeting, the foreign minister also mentioned that the offshore wind resource assessment with detailed feasibility study and pilot project on Solar-Wind-Storage Hybrid Power System in Bhasan Char Island of Bangladesh where a large number of forcibly displaced Myanmar Nationals Rohingyas have been relocated.

Dr Momen also discussed the Grid Modernization Strategy and Storage roadmap for Bangladesh to integrate large scale Variable Renewable Energy.

The foreign minister requested the Director General for facilitating employment opportunities for Bangladeshi nationals in different capacities at the IRENA Secretariat.

Dr Momen has reiterated Bangladesh's all-out support to encourage the innovative and affordable applications of renewable technologies.

He expressed Bangladesh's full support to IRENA and its works with a view to encouraging the innovative and affordable applications of renewable technologies.

"Bangladesh has been closely working with IRENA and is fully engaged in IRENA's activities," he noted.

Foreign Minister said Bangladesh has been elected as one of the Vice-Presidents in the twelfth session of the Assembly that was held in mid-January 2022 and is also working as a facilitator for election and nomination of the Council Members for the next IRENA Council 2023-2024.

Bangladesh also served in the Credential Committee for past two consecutive Assemblies, mentioned the minister.

The foreign minister highlighted the achievements of Bangladesh in the area of Renewable Energy at the COP 26 in Glasgow, being the current chair of Climate Vulnerability Forum (CVF) and Vulnerable Twenty Group (V20) Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced her vision to develop up to 40% clean energy by 2041 and gradual reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions by way of NDCs.
 
Bangladesh along with other 49 countries made a commitment to developing climate-resilient and low-carbon health systems at COP26, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dr A K Abdul Momen / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / IRENA / International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) / Renewable Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

23h | Panorama
Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

Tesla recalls 5,79,000 cars over potential boombox issue

21h | Wheels
Why we love cars

Why we love cars

22h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Hobbies our corporate leaders pursue

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

13h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

13h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

13h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places