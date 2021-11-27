Ministry to offer financial support to promote research in energy, power sector: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that his ministry will provide financial support to promote research and creative works in the energy and power sector.

"We will provide financial support from Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council to any creative and research works by the new generation in the power and energy sector", he said while addressing the economic award-giving ceremony at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in the city.

A total of 788 students of the university received the academic awards for Spring Semester while 423 for Summer Semester and 572 for Autumn Semester in the function.

Appreciating the IUB move, the state minister said incentives and encouragement should be continued for good works of the new generation.

He said reaching electricity to the grassroots level has resulted in expansion of economic activities.

Nasrul Hamid mentioned that a resolution was accepted by the United Nations to upgrade Bangladesh to the developing country's category from the least developed countries (LDCs).

Now the young generation has to work to implement the vision to become a developed nation by 2041, he said.

He urged the young people to get mentally prepared to match them with the developed world.

He also focused on the potentials of renewable energy in the country and advised the IUB authority to set up a rooftop solar power system on the roof of the university buildings with the help of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda).