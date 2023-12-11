Mechanical failure halts production at Rampal power plant for the 8th time

Energy

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

Mechanical failure halts production at Rampal power plant for the 8th time

With the latest disruption, production at Rampal power plant, which began commercial operation in December 2022, has halted for the eighth time.

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
A view of the Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat. Photo: BSS
A view of the Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat. Photo: BSS

Production at the Rampal thermal power plant has come to a standstill due to a mechanical failure.

The development comes just after a month when production was temporarily halted at the power plant due to what officials said were 'mechanical issues' in early November.

Confirming the matter on Monday (11 December), a Bangladesh India Partnership Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) official told The Business Standard that this time the plant has shut over impulse tube leakage. Production has remained suspended since 10:30am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the official hopes that it will resume power generation tonight.

BIFPCL Managing Director Saeed Akramullah could not be reached over phone for a comment on the matter.

With the latest disruption, production at Rampal power plant, which began commercial operation in December 2022, has halted for the eighth time.

Earlier this year, on 15 April, a similar mechanical failure led to a temporary cessation of production.

The plant, which was initiated as a joint venture between India and Bangladesh in 2010, has been a significant endeavour aimed at boosting the region's energy infrastructure.

An agreement between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and India's NTPC Ltd was signed on 29 January 2012.

This agreement paved the way for the establishment of BIFPCL, under which the construction of the 1320 MW Maitri Super Thermal Power Project (RAMPAL) commenced.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rampal / production halt / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top budget-friendly geysers in the market right now

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Hazy Official: Scrunchies dipped in self-love

4h | Brands
Leaving the Desolation by Andrew Rogov via Pixels.

Delineating the depths of desolation…

4h | Features
Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

Respecting expatriate Bangladeshis can help curb "hundi"

2h | TBS Round Table
Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

Foreign loans are essential to tackle the dollar crisis

2h | TBS Round Table
Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

Why is 'X' returning the inactive accounts?

3h | Tech Talk
Fraud is now at hand due to AI

Fraud is now at hand due to AI

6h | Tech Talk