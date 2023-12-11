Mechanical failure halts production at Rampal power plant for the 8th time

A view of the Rampal Power Plant in Bagerhat. Photo: BSS

Production at the Rampal thermal power plant has come to a standstill due to a mechanical failure.

The development comes just after a month when production was temporarily halted at the power plant due to what officials said were 'mechanical issues' in early November.

Confirming the matter on Monday (11 December), a Bangladesh India Partnership Power Company Ltd (BIFPCL) official told The Business Standard that this time the plant has shut over impulse tube leakage. Production has remained suspended since 10:30am.

However, the official hopes that it will resume power generation tonight.

BIFPCL Managing Director Saeed Akramullah could not be reached over phone for a comment on the matter.

With the latest disruption, production at Rampal power plant, which began commercial operation in December 2022, has halted for the eighth time.

Earlier this year, on 15 April, a similar mechanical failure led to a temporary cessation of production.

The plant, which was initiated as a joint venture between India and Bangladesh in 2010, has been a significant endeavour aimed at boosting the region's energy infrastructure.

An agreement between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and India's NTPC Ltd was signed on 29 January 2012.

This agreement paved the way for the establishment of BIFPCL, under which the construction of the 1320 MW Maitri Super Thermal Power Project (RAMPAL) commenced.