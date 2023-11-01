Maximising biofuel potential stressed for zero wastage in Bangladesh

A fuel nozzle from a bio diesel fuel pump is seen in this photo illustration taken at a filling station in San Diego, California January 8, 2015. File Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, the Adviser to the Prime Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Affairs, emphasised the critical importance of ongoing research to unlock the untapped potential of biofuels and minimise waste in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) recently, he acknowledged that waste in Bangladesh often serves a purpose through recycling efforts and urged the further exploration of innovative pathways to expand the utilisation of biofuels, said a press release.

The event, titled "Prospects of Biofuels in Bangladesh," convened distinguished experts and officials to discuss the significance of biofuels and waste management in the country.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury also highlighted the substantial progress made in the adoption of biofuels across various industries and factories in Bangladesh.

He articulated his unwavering commitment to supporting research, emphasising its transformative capacity in propelling the nation towards a brighter future. He underscored the tangible benefits stemming from these research endeavours, particularly in the widespread adoption of biofuels across diverse industries and factories.

"In Bangladesh, we embrace a philosophy that regards virtually nothing as waste, as a substantial portion of our waste stream finds meaningful reincarnation through recycling initiatives. It is imperative that we continue our dedicated exploration of new avenues for expanding the utilisation of biofuels," Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury stated.

Kawnish Kirtania, an Associate Professor from the Department of Chemical Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), delivered the keynote address, shedding light on the potential of biofuels in mitigating carbon emissions in industries such as transportation and aviation.

He emphasised the vital role biofuels play in decarbonizing vehicles and providing low-carbon solutions for challenging-to-abate sectors like trucking, shipping, and aviation.

Kirtania also stressed the need for improving the biofuel production process, raising awareness about the rules, importance, and benefits of using biofuels, and advocated for regular monitoring by relevant authorities and the strengthening of laws for the effective management of waste and drainage systems to further promote sustainable biofuel practices in Bangladesh.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, former principal secretary and the President of Bangladesh Energy Society (BES) presided over the webinar.

Engr Md Mustafizur Rahman, former senior advisor of GIZ; Engr Jorifa Khatun, director of System Planning, Bangladesh Power Development Board; Shahed Israil Khan, researcher/ advisor, CKN FEEDS Ltd and executive member, Biogas Association; and Professor Ijaz Hossain, council member of BES and former professor, Department of Chemical Engineering of Buet attended as negotiators.