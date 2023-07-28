Matarbari Power Plant's first unit set to commence trial operation on Saturday

The first unit of the coal-based Matarbari power plant, which is under-construction in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, is set to undergo trial operation on Saturday (29 July).

The power plant, with a total capacity of 1200 MW, comprises two separate units, each with a capacity of 600 MW.

Abul Kalam Azad, the project director of the power plant, expressed that if the trial operation of the first unit is successful, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the power generation in December.

The project has made significant progress, with 95% of the infrastructure work already completed, and overall area infrastructure reaching 90% completion.

As one of the major projects of the current government, the Matarbari power plant is being constructed at an estimated cost of Tk51,800 crore, with funding assistance from Japan's development agency, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Officials involved with the project state that the power plant will require 10,000 tonnes of coal per day, and each unit will need 5,000 tonnes of coal.

Currently, 200,000 tonnes of coal have been stored, and on 7 August, another ship carrying 65,000 tonnes of coal will arrive at the power plant's jetty area.

To facilitate coal storage, four tanks have been constructed in the project area, each with a capacity of storing 1.7 million tonnes.

Additionally, two jetties have been built to directly unload coal from ships into the tanks. These tanks can store enough coal for 60 days, and it takes approximately one and a half to two days to unload the coal from a ship.