LPG price slashed by Tk35, 12-kg cylinder now Tk1,200

The price of a 12kg-cylinder provided by private operators has dropped by Tk35.

A 12kg cylinder will now cost Tk1200, down from Tk1235 in September, according to a new tariff announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) in a briefing on Sunday (2 October).

The new rate will be effective from 6pm Sunday.

BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said the price has been adjusted considering the average contract price (CP) rate of Propane and Butane at $570.50 per tonne.

Saudi Arabian company Aramco publishes the price of these two components of LPG every month, known as Saudi Contract Price (CP).

BERC adjusts the price of LPG in the country based on this Saudi CP.

Earlier on 7 September, BERC raised the price of 12 kg cylinders by Tk16 to Tk1235 at consumer level.