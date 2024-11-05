LPG price remains almost same for November

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remains almost the same for November.

According to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of LPG per kg has decreased by Tk 0.7 to Tk 121.25 per kg for November from the previous price of Tk 121.32.

The new prices will be effective from 6pm today (5 November).

BERC announced the new price, saying that a 12 kg LPG cylinder's price has been decreased by Tk 1.

A retail consumer now has to spend Tk 1,455 for a 12 kg cylinder instead of Tk 1,456 (including VAT).

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders – from 5.5 kg to 45 kg – will go down accordingly, BERC said at a press briefing on Tuesday at the BERC office in Dhaka.

BERC officials said LPG price remains unchanged in the local market as Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP which was not changed with a big margin.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "autogas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also decreased to Tk 66.81 per litre (including VAT) from the previous price of Tk 66.84.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 per cent.

LPG witnessed the highest price at Tk 1,498 (per 12 kg cylinder) in the local market in February last year.