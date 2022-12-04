LPG price hiked by Tk46 for December

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk46 to Tk1,297 for the month of December.

Accordingly, the new price of LPG gas per kg would be Tk108.08

"The new price will be effective from this evening," the BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said at a virtual media briefing on Sunday (4 December).

He added that the price of cylinders from 5.5kg to 45kg will also increase proportionally.

In November, the price of a 12kg cylinder of LPG, mostly used for cooking, was increased by Tk51 to Tk1,251.

When asked about the ordinance issued that allowed the government to adjust electricity, and gas prices without hearing in an emergency situation, and if that would overlap with the price announced by the commission, Md Abdul Jalil said that the government's decision will be final.

"A gazette would be issued in this regard," he said.

Regarding questions about private companies importing LNG, he said that the decision rests with the government, but the license would be issued by the commission.