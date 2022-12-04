LPG price hiked by Tk46 for December

Energy

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 03:42 pm

Related News

LPG price hiked by Tk46 for December

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk46 to Tk1,297 for December

TBS Report
04 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2022, 03:42 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk46 to Tk1,297 for the month of December.

Accordingly, the new price of LPG gas per kg would be Tk108.08 

"The new price will be effective from this evening," the BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said at a virtual media briefing on Sunday (4 December). 

He added that the price of cylinders from 5.5kg to 45kg will also increase proportionally.

LPG price hiked by Tk51 for Nov

In November, the price of a 12kg cylinder of LPG, mostly used for cooking,  was increased by Tk51 to Tk1,251.

When asked about the ordinance issued that allowed the government to adjust electricity, and gas prices without hearing in an emergency situation, and if that would overlap with the price announced by the commission, Md Abdul Jalil said that the government's decision will be final. 

"A gazette would be issued in this regard," he said.

Regarding questions about private companies importing LNG, he said that the decision rests with the government, but the license would be issued by the commission.  

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

LPG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

FIFA World Cup: The silent battle of jersey sponsors

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Chained up and caged: How our forest department lacks in ethical treatment of rescued animals

8h | Panorama
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

The unavoidable crash

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Paara Utshab: Getting to know thy neighbour

21h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

Pele in hospital again, fans worried

18h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

FIFA World Cup 2022: VAR reigns in the group stage

19h | Videos
The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

The government is afraid of mass gathering at BNP rally: Fakhrul

19h | Videos
Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

Argentina supporters' rally in Munshiganj

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill