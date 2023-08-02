LPG price hiked by Tk11.75 per kg to Tk94.96 per kg

TBS Report
02 August, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2023, 10:23 pm

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder provided by private companies has been hiked by Tk141 to Tk1,140.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been hiked by Tk11.75 per kg to Tk94.96 per kg for the month of August from the previous price of Tk83.21 per kg in July.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder provided by private companies has been hiked by Tk141 to Tk1,140, which previously stood at Tk999. 

The new price will be effective from 6pm Wednesday, said Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Md Nurul Amin while announcing the new price at a press conference at the commission's auditorium.

He also said the new rate will be considered for determining the price of other sizes of cylinders like 15kg, 20kg, 30kg, and 45kg.

The price had dropped by Tk19.69 in the previous two months since May when the price was Tk102.9 per kg.

Pricier LPG likely as govt mulls cutting duty benefits

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi Contract Price.

BERC set the new rate of LPG considering the Saudi Contract Price of propane and butane — the raw materials of LPG. 

For August, the regulatory commission considered the average import cost per tonne of propane and butane to be $463.50, which was $383.75 per tonne last month.

Price of reticulated LPG has also increased to Tk91.14 per kg, which was Tk79.98 per kg in July.

The price of state-owned LPG, however, remained unchanged.

