LPG price drops further by Tk6.27 per kg

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been further slashed by Tk6.27 per kg to Tk83.21 for the month of July from the previous price of Tk89.48 in June.

For the month of May, the price of LPG was Tk102.9 per kg, which means the price dropped by Tk19.69 in two months.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price in a press release, noting that a 12kg LPG cylinder's price has been reduced by Tk75.

A retail consumer will get it now at Tk999 instead of Tk1,074 (including VAT).

The new prices will be effective from 6pm today (3 July).

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "autogas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also dropped to Tk46.59 (including VAT) per litre from the previous Tk50.09, down by Tk3.5 per litre.