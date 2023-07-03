LPG price drops further by Tk6.27 per kg

Energy

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 03:45 pm

Related News

LPG price drops further by Tk6.27 per kg

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 03:45 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been further slashed by Tk6.27 per kg to Tk83.21 for the month of July from the previous price of Tk89.48 in June. 

For the month of May, the price of LPG was Tk102.9 per kg, which means the price dropped by Tk19.69 in two months. 

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price in a press release, noting that a 12kg LPG cylinder's price has been reduced by Tk75.

A retail consumer will get it now at Tk999 instead of Tk1,074 (including VAT).

The new prices will be effective from 6pm today (3 July).

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market on the basis of Saudi CP.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "autogas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also dropped to Tk46.59 (including VAT) per litre from the previous Tk50.09, down by Tk3.5 per litre.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

LPG price

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How social stigmas hinder recovering drug addicts

2h | Panorama
Illustration : TBS

Know your coffee!

2h | Food
A cozy, friendly space for all the customers to enjoy each other’s company.

Wellness Cafe: Where delicacies are sprinkled with wellbeing

3h | Food
The case of Adama Traore had many similarities to the later police killing of George Floyd in the United States. Photo: DW

France: A chronicle of police violence

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

Variegated cactus is growing in popularity

20h | TBS Stories
The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

The Story of a Veteran Gunsmith

18h | TBS Stories
Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

Petrobangla seeks Tk7,181cr loan to foot LNG import bills

23h | TBS Insight
How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

4
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

5
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh

6
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board