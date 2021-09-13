LPG operators claim deficit of Tk224 per 12 kg cylinder

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 08:44 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) operators have claimed that there is a deficit of Tk224 per 12 kg cylinder at the different levels of operation following the price announced by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

This information was given by the representatives of LOAB (LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh) at the public hearing of BERC at Biam auditorium in the capital on Monday presided over by BERC chairman Abdul Jalil.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

 
Meanwhile, Bashundhara LPG Executive Director Zakaria Jalal demanded an increase of charges in six areas to cover the deficit.

At the same time, LOAB representatives demanded for not changing the price of auto gas from month to month.

The government increased per kg LPG price by Tk3.35 from September.

For this, consumers are paying an additional Tk40 for each 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder of private companies from this month. 

The 12kg cylinder, which was Tk993 in August, is now Tk1, 033 which has been effective from 1 September.

This is for the third consecutive month that the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has imposed the price hike.

The BERC took charge of regulating LPG cylinder price in April this year.

Previously, private operators were at liberty to set the LPG cylinder rates. On 12 April this year, the BERC determined and set the price for LPG cylinders for the first time, both in the public and private sectors.

Then it was said that the BREC will adjust the retail prices of liquefied petroleum gas based on the Saudi contract price of propane and butane.

Currently, the country consumes around 1 lakh tonnes of LPG each month as the usage ranges from cooking to refuelling vehicles. 

Some 27 private operators are fulfilling around 98% of the total demand whereas only 2% comes from state-owned LP Company Ltd.

 

