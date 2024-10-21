LPG Operators’ Assoc urges importers to avoid sourcing from sanctioned origins

Energy

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

LPG Operators’ Assoc urges importers to avoid sourcing from sanctioned origins

It asks benefited importers to disclose pricing 

TBS Report
21 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:23 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The LPG Operators' Association of Bangladesh has requested its members to refrain from import of LPG from sanctioned sources, origin or entities.

In a letter to its members today, the association further said importers who have benefited from lower premiums should inform the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) of their pricing.

This will enable the Commission to take retrospective action, ensuring consumers receive fair pricing from the respective LPG operators, said the letter, signed by the association's President Azam J Chowdhury.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"As per reports, importers of LPG on board the 'three LPG vessels' in question are paying substantially lower premiums, which are impossible to secure from legitimate, non-sanctioned sources," said the letter.

It mentioned that the import premium of the sanctioned LPG is around $90-$95 per tonne, whereas the consumer prices set by the regulator are based on an import premium of $122. 

It also clarified its stance, stating that it will remain vigilant and continue to report any suspicious activities involving vessels or cargoes, in accordance with government guidance and for the nation's benefit.

The Association referenced a 24 January letter from the Bangladesh LPG Distributors and Dealers Welfare Association to the Bangladesh Bank, which raised concerns about the growing presence of sanctioned LPG in Bangladesh and the risks it poses to the economy and consumer safety, particularly regarding off-spec products from Iran.

It highlighted that several multinational companies have made substantial investments in Bangladesh's LPG sector, contributing to Foreign Direct Investment and promoting global best practices within the industry. 

The ongoing import of sanctioned or unsafe LPG products could undermine investor confidence in the country's business environment, it warned. 

Furthermore, this situation may expose Bangladesh to potential US sanctions, jeopardising the sector's stability and the broader economic interests of the nation, added the letter.

Top News

LPG / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

7m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

17m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos