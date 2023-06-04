Load shedding situation likely to improve in 2 weeks: Nasrul Hamid

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the ongoing load shedding situation is expected to ease in the next two weeks.

"We have been working for the past two months to address the matter. But there are several challenges we need to tackle. The current economic situation as well as supply of oil and gas require focused efforts," Nasrul said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday (4 June).

He said the issue arose due to inadequate supply of coal and gas, but reassured that it is only temporary. 

"There is no need to be disappointed as we are actively working towards improving the situation within the next two weeks," he added.

Currently there is load-shedding of up to 2,500 megawatts, Nasrul Hamid said. 

"Hopefully, we will be able to significantly reduce the level. We are diligently working to resolve the issue and it will be solved very soon," he assured.

Meanwhile, the second unit of the Payra 1,320 MW Thermal Power Plant is going to shut down by Monday due to a persistent coal shortage, and there is no alternative to improve the supply situation.

It is one of the major plants for demand management in the current situation. Its first unit was closed down on 25 May, which had a significant impact on the electricity supply situation in the southern part and a portion of central Bangladesh.

Nasrul Hamid said the problem with electricity intensified as several power plants have not been in operation.

At present, the country has a total of 64 furnace oil-based power plants with a combined capacity of 5,973 MW. Around half of this plant runs at partial capacity due to the fuel crisis that resulted when the owners of the plant banned importing energy over a fund shortage.

Besides, there are seven coal-fired plants with 2,692 MW of capacity, but the production limit is 1,400 MW due to a coal shortage.

In addition to coal, the country is also facing a shortage of other types of fuel required for electricity generation, which has resulted in hours-long load shedding throughout the country, exacerbating the effects of the ongoing heatwave.

