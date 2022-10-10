Load shedding: No hope of improvement before Nov, Nasrul Hamid says

Energy

UNB
10 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:33 pm

Related News

Load shedding: No hope of improvement before Nov, Nasrul Hamid says

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that there is no hope of improvement in the ongoing load shedding situation before November, as gas could not be imported.

UNB
10 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 07:33 pm
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that there is no hope of improvement in the ongoing load shedding situation before November, as gas could not be imported.

He made the remark while talking to reporters at his ministry today – referring to the 5-6 hour long load shedding throughout the day in and around Dhaka.

He said the government has to operate some power plants on an alternative basis, due to the lack of adequate fuel supply.

"We keep some power generation units closed during daytime while others are shut down at night. That's why the extent of load shedding has increased", he said.

He said the current load shedding situation will continue for some more days and things may improve from November.

The state minister had earlier made an assurance that after September, power supply situation would improve and there will be no load shedding from the first week of October.

When attention was drawn to his previous statement, Nasrul Hamid said that recently the demand for gas from industries has increased that prompted the government to divert some supply to them from the power plants. Production in industries has increased after pandemic, he said.

The state minister also hinted that the situation in energy supply may persist for a longer period as the global situation is different again.

He reiterated his call to people to be more patient regarding power and gas supply.

Bangladesh / Top News

Load Shedding / energy crisis / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

20m | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

35m | Videos
An exceptional school in Dinajpur

An exceptional school in Dinajpur

2h | Videos
Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows