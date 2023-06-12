Load-shedding eases amid rains; drops by two-thirds as demand falls

The rains brought some much-needed relief to the people across the country as load-shedding fell to some extent due to a drop in demand.

As per the data provided by Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), load-shedding figures this noon (Monday, June 12) indicated a significant decrease to 355MW. The demand for electricity stood at 11,500MW, whereas the supply managed to meet 11,128MW.

The decline in load-shedding can be attributed to the impact of the rain, which has alleviated some of the strain on the power grid. The reduced demand has enabled a more balanced supply and ensured a smoother flow of electricity to consumers.

Meteorologist Omar Farooq told The Business Standard that rainfall was recorded in approximately 20 locations throughout the country between 6am and 12pm today.

"Dhaka received the highest recorded rainfall, measuring 37 millimetres (mm). Other areas experienced significant rainfall as well, with Baghabari in Sirajganj and Dimla in Nilphamari both receiving 32 mm, Tarash in Sirajganj receiving 31 mm, and Nikli in Kishoreganj receiving 20 mm," Omar Farooq said.

In comparison, several other regions had relatively lower levels of rainfall, ranging from 1 mm to 2 mm, he added.

On the day, the temperatures in the country, aided by rainfall, had also fallen. Dhaka's temperature was a minimum of 27°C and a maximum of 31.9°C, far off from the highs of 40°C recorded in April, a record in 58 years.

The low frequency of load-shedding was also experienced yesterday (Sunday, 11 June), when demand was 13,240MW, whereas supply was 11,976MW, resulting in load-shedding of 1,264MW.

Earlier on 6 June around 1am, there was a maximum load-shedding of 3,266MW. The total demand at the time was 14,746MW, but supply was only 11,480MW.

This was the record load-shedding this year following the closure of the country's biggest coal-based power plants over fuel shortage.

A day before that, the maximum load shedding was 3,215MW, when one unit of the Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant supplied electricity for half of the day before it closed.

The Payra 1,320MW Thermal Power Plant then shut off completely on 5 June, with the closure of its second unit amid persisting coal shortage.

Bangladesh had been forced to lower its electricity supply for 114 days in the first five months of this year, which was 113 days in all of 2022, reports Reuters.

The power supply authorities, however, tried to improve production by bringing plants that were preparing for test operations.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board started to receive electricity from S Alam Group's Banshkhali 1,320MW (SSPL) Coal Power Plant, which has yet to complete its test run and power supply reliability test, a precondition for starting commercial power supply.

After making a record of generation over 15,300MW, the country's overall power generation again declined to below 15,000MW in April, firstly due to the sudden shutdown of the 660MW first unit of the Rampal Bangladesh-India Maitree Power Plant.