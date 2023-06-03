Load-shedding to carry on few days longer, says Nasrul Hamid empathising with people's sufferings

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has expressed sadness with ongoing blackouts plaguing the country amid high temperatures, saying the situation would continue for a few days as several power plants were not operating.

Noting that the temperature is as high as 38-41 degrees in some places of the country, the minister said, "We are very sad that we have to endure load shedding under these circumstances, and it will continue for a few more days."

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Daffodil International University's Energy Research Laboratory and Training Centre in Savar on Saturday (3 June), he said currently there is load-shedding of up to 1,700 megawatts against the total maximum demand of electricity in the country.

According to data from April, the country had 23,482MW grid connected electricity generation capacity.

Hamid said the problem with electricity intensified as several power plants have not been operating.

"Here, we are not getting a large amount of electricity in the system, which I think is why there is some public suffering and load-shedding has increased," he added.

"We are also struggling with oil. We are diverting [gas] to the industry now for gas and supplying most of the gas here," he said.

Earlier, it was announced that the second unit of the Payra 1,320 MW Thermal Power Plant Project is going to shut down by Monday (5 June) due to persisting coal shortage.

Not just coal, the shortage of other types of fuel to generate electricity also led to hours-long load shedding in the country amid the ongoing heatwave.