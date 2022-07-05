Load shedding the best course of action for now: Experts

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
05 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:59 pm

Related News

Load shedding the best course of action for now: Experts

Eyamin Sajid
05 July, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 10:59 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay

Proper load management is the only way to deal with the current gas and power supply cuts as no other visible initiatives are being taken.

On Sunday, a maximum of 500 megawatts (MW) of load shedding was recorded in the distribution system, before soaring to 1,400MW by Monday.

On Tuesday, the demand was around 13,500MW, but the supply was 11,500MW.

Officials at Petrobangla maintain that the only remedy is meeting demand when fuel price falls in the global market.

Energy experts, however, said a proper and planned load management of the current energy supply could lessen the sufferings of the people.

Power disruptions are not rare in countries around the world who have all been hit by the gas crisis following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Most are turning to proper load management, experts said.

Terming the current electricity cut as a forced conservation, Professor Dr Mohammad Tamim, energy expert and former special assistant on energy to the chief advisor of a caretaker government, said considering the current global energy  situation, this is the best option for cost saving.

"In Japan, if the government asks citizens not to use air conditioners, at least 85% people will obey it but this is unlikely in Bangladesh. So, the government is implementing this load shedding," he said, adding at least the people wouldn't suffer from price hikes of power and energy.

However, he suggested the authorities announce the time of day when the power supply will be suspended.

Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, energy advisor and senior vice-chairman at the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told The Business Standard that proper load management could lessen the people's suffering even with the current production of gas and electricity.

"But unfortunately, such a planned load management mechanism is not seen in the sector. As a result, some parts of the country are suffering more while supply remains normal in other areas," he said.

He also urged that illegal use of gas and electricity be stopped.

Meanwhile, gas supply to the national grid during the day dropped from 2,824 million cubic feet (mmcf) to 2,800mmf, while supply from the local fields remained the same.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said there was a maximum of 1,400MW load shedding at 9PM on Monday in different parts of the country.

Gas-based power plants need around 1,400mmcf of gas whereas the supply was only 882.52mmcf on that day.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia surged more than 60% in the weeks since an important liquified natural gas facility in Texas temporarily shut down.

Gas prices have soared since the start of last year, jumping as high as 700% in Europe.

Germany said the gas shortfalls could trigger a Lehman Brothers-like collapse, as Europe's economic powerhouse faces the unprecedented prospect of businesses and consumers running out of power, Bloomberg reported.

The main Nord Stream pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany is due to shut down on July 11 for ten days of maintenance, and there's growing fear that Moscow may not reopen it.

Top News

energy crisis / load-shedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

11h | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Universal Pension Scheme: Has it been thought through?

14h | Panorama
Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

Sheikh Kamal Business Incubator to be inaugurated at CUET Wednesday

3h | Videos
Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

Tejgaon becoming uninhabitable for illegal rickshaw garages, truck stands

3h | Videos
50 companies plan to invest big in South

50 companies plan to invest big in South

4h | Videos
Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

Alal, Dulal sell for Tk30 lakh

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

5
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

6
Lee Hyun-seung (third from right), head of Korea Expressway Corp.&#039;s Overseas Project Division, shakes hands with Quazi Muhammad Ferdous, head of the Bridge Authority of Bangladesh, after signing a contract on June 29 (local time).
Bangladesh

Korean company to oversee N8 Expressway in Bangladesh