Load shedding the best course of action for now: Experts

Proper load management is the only way to deal with the current gas and power supply cuts as no other visible initiatives are being taken.

On Sunday, a maximum of 500 megawatts (MW) of load shedding was recorded in the distribution system, before soaring to 1,400MW by Monday.

On Tuesday, the demand was around 13,500MW, but the supply was 11,500MW.

Officials at Petrobangla maintain that the only remedy is meeting demand when fuel price falls in the global market.

Energy experts, however, said a proper and planned load management of the current energy supply could lessen the sufferings of the people.

Power disruptions are not rare in countries around the world who have all been hit by the gas crisis following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Most are turning to proper load management, experts said.

Terming the current electricity cut as a forced conservation, Professor Dr Mohammad Tamim, energy expert and former special assistant on energy to the chief advisor of a caretaker government, said considering the current global energy situation, this is the best option for cost saving.

"In Japan, if the government asks citizens not to use air conditioners, at least 85% people will obey it but this is unlikely in Bangladesh. So, the government is implementing this load shedding," he said, adding at least the people wouldn't suffer from price hikes of power and energy.

However, he suggested the authorities announce the time of day when the power supply will be suspended.

Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, energy advisor and senior vice-chairman at the Consumers Association of Bangladesh, told The Business Standard that proper load management could lessen the people's suffering even with the current production of gas and electricity.

"But unfortunately, such a planned load management mechanism is not seen in the sector. As a result, some parts of the country are suffering more while supply remains normal in other areas," he said.

He also urged that illegal use of gas and electricity be stopped.

Meanwhile, gas supply to the national grid during the day dropped from 2,824 million cubic feet (mmcf) to 2,800mmf, while supply from the local fields remained the same.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said there was a maximum of 1,400MW load shedding at 9PM on Monday in different parts of the country.

Gas-based power plants need around 1,400mmcf of gas whereas the supply was only 882.52mmcf on that day.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia surged more than 60% in the weeks since an important liquified natural gas facility in Texas temporarily shut down.

Gas prices have soared since the start of last year, jumping as high as 700% in Europe.

Germany said the gas shortfalls could trigger a Lehman Brothers-like collapse, as Europe's economic powerhouse faces the unprecedented prospect of businesses and consumers running out of power, Bloomberg reported.

The main Nord Stream pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany is due to shut down on July 11 for ten days of maintenance, and there's growing fear that Moscow may not reopen it.