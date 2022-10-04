Life without electricity

Energy

Joynal Abedin Shishir & Jahir Rayhan
04 October, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 12:15 am

Life without electricity

On the ninth day of the Durga Puja, the police and law and order forces had to be on high alert due to the power outage

Joynal Abedin Shishir & Jahir Rayhan
04 October, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 12:15 am
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

When electricity in homes and businesses went out at around 2pm on Tuesday, many thought it was the usual hour-long load-shedding. 

After two hours as news began to trickle in that large parts of the country were without any power, a sense of panic gripped citizens.

By evening, roads and streets without lights seemed almost apocalyptic.

Around 9:15pm, this correspondent found three people sitting on a table at a small eatery in Moghbazar – their faces illuminated by candles in otherwise pitchblack darkness.

How were sales today?

Ismail Hossain smiled at the question. "There were barely any sales today. Even the water was not running," he said, adding sales had decreased by almost 50%.

For a small business-owner like Ismail, this was a loss almost too big to overcome quickly.

"I have been sweating profusely in this unbearable heat. But I have kept three people in hopes of selling the food we have already made," he said.

Ismail was one of the many who could not afford the luxury of a generator – especially, not at times of record price hike of diesel, the preferred fuel to run such generators.

Those who did not have a business to run were also not spared by the sudden blackout.

Mohammad Jalal, who works two shifts a day as a security guard, had just ended his first shift at 2pm. His plan was to go home, take a shower, then get some rest before starting his second shift from 10pm.

At 2:05pm, the national grid tripped, leaving buildings without electricity. When Jalal reached his rented house, which he shared with a few others, he saw that there was no water. His plan of taking a shower to refresh himself was now out of question.

Power outage across the capital had forced Wasa to shut down more than two-thirds of its pumps, disrupting the water supply in the city.

Dhaka Wasa Director (Technical) AKM Shahid Uddin said there were 973 pumps for water supply in different areas of Dhaka, while Wasa has only 300 fixed generators at its disposal. 

"However, not all 300 generators are functioning. Of the 973, we have 60 standby water pumps and also 15 mobile generators," he told The Business Standard. 

Back in Dilu Road, Jalal, finding no water, had then decided to rest, but the midday sun and the heat it brought did not make that any easier.

A weary-eyed Jalal was found waiting for his second shift, knowing that he could not sleep today.

"No food was cooked today either. Now, I have to eat out and this will increase my expenses," he said.

Jalal was hoping to end his duty and then take his long-awaited bath. But this, too, may not happen. 

According to the Wasa authority, even if there is no immediate effect, a water crisis may take place in different areas of the capital at night.

"Those who have reserved water at home should take austerity measures. Because by tomorrow morning, crises may arise in different areas. Even after the electricity comes, it will take time for the supply to normalise," the Wasa director had said.
 
Puja celebrations run on generators

On the ninth day of the Durga Puja, the police and law and order forces had to be on high alert due to the power outage.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gacha Police Station of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Ibrahim Hossain told TBS that almost all puja mandaps in the area under his jurisdiction have arranged generators for puja celebrations on their own initiative.

They were given instructions in this regard about a month ago. However, maintaining 100% uninterrupted power using generators for long periods would be a big challenge.

Sergeant Ashiq, on duty at several puja mandaps in Lakshmipur, said due to lack of electricity, mobile networks were disrupted so continuous communication was not possible.
 
Long queues at filling stations

People thronged to filling stations across the city for diesel following the power outage, with the fuel in demand to run generators amid the blackout.

Many were also buying fuel for long journeys back home during the puja holidays, stretching supplies.

Power outage

