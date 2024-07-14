Leakage at LNG transmission line in Ctg: Gas Transmission Company files GD against Chinese contractor

Energy

TBS Report
14 July, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 10:14 pm

Logo of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL). Photo: Collected
Logo of Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL). Photo: Collected

The Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) has filed a general diary (GD) against the China Road Bridge Construction Limited (CRBC) over pipeline leakage in Chattogram's Anwara upazila which reportedly interrupted gas supply to the national grid for three consecutive days.

GTCL's Assistant Security Officer Md Mohiuddin Bhuna filed the GD with Karnaphuli Police Station on 10 July, GTCL Manager (Transmission) Sampad Dasgupta told The Business Standard.

According to the GD, on the evening of 9 July, First Harbor Construction Limited, a subcontractor of China Road Bridge Construction Limited (CRBC), damaged the GTCL gas transmission pipeline while performing soil test for the construction of a jetty at China EPZ on the Anwara side of Karnaphuli River. 

This pipeline used to deliver an average of 600 million cubic feet of LNG per day, but due to damage to the pipeline, it came down to 250 million cubic feet per day, the GTCL said in the GD.

Due to the decrease in LNG supply, there was a severe impact on various industrial sectors across the country including Chattogram and the government has suffered a loss of at least Tk100 crore, the GTCL added.

GTCL Manager (Transmission) Sampad Dasgupta told TBS, "The pipeline leakage occurred due to the negligence of the Chinese contractor. 

"By working on a priority basis, the damage was repaired on 12 July and the crisis was resolved."

Chattogram / LNG / Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) / Bangladesh

