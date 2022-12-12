Kaltimex celebrates 1000MW milestone in sales of MWM gas generator

Energy

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 10:22 pm

Kaltimex Energy Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Kaltimex Group (Singapore), has reached the 1000 MW milestone in sales of MWM gas engines – highly efficient and eco-friendly power generators.

Kaltimex Energy Bangladesh, incorporated in 2000, is the sole distributor of MWM gas generators in Bangladesh.

Together with the top management of Caterpillar Energy Solutions based in Germany, Kaltimex celebrated this great achievement at an event recently held in Dhaka, said a press release on Monday.

KK Ralhan, chairman of Kaltimex Group, said Bangladesh is one of the major countries Kaltimex is focusing on providing "total energy solutions" to support the fast-growing industry.

Kaltimex joins hands with customers at every step, starting from concept to the commissioning and operation of gas generators, boilers, chillers, secondary power generation plants and so on, he said, adding that the company supplies efficiency improving systems to enhance total efficiency of the plant to be above 80%.

Kaltimex Group completed its 26 years of journey in the power generation business and presently concentrating on renewable energy projects. The company ensures maintaining 100% transparency in business ethics and honours commitments, Ralhan stated.

In November 2011, Caterpillar Inc acquired "MWM", a renowned brand with 150 years of history in the manufacturing of gas generators.

During a recently held virtual meeting of distributors, Tim Scott, director of Caterpillar Energy Solutions, said MWM is currently focusing on research and development (R&D) for improving the electrical efficiency of the generators with a large budget without compromising on reliability.

The Hydrogen initiative is progressing fast, with technical modification of higher hydrogen mixtures, up to 25% by volume in MWM engines, he said.

The MWM engine manufacturing facility in Mannheim, Germany is on the path of modernisation with various high-efficiency machining, measuring, monitoring, and assembling tools.

Tim Scott also appreciated the efforts of Kaltimex in promoting MWM business in Bangladesh and Indonesia.

MWM and Kaltimex continue to focus on the fast-growing Bangladesh market for achieving higher goals by providing efficient, cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and reliable gas-generating sets with committed after-sales support.

