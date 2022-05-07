Kailashtila starts supplying 19 mmcfd gas 

Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has started supplying about 19 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) to the national grid from well no 7 of Kailashtila gas field.

The gas supply started 8:45pm Saturday (7 May), said Mir Mohammad Aslam Uddin, deputy chief information officer of Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The state-run energy exploration company, Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Ltd (Bapex) found the new gas source on 27 April this year.

Well no 7 of the Kailashtila gas field was declared abandoned in 2017.

In February this year, Bapex started workover on the well on behalf of the SGFL Authority which was completed by April.

Aslam Uddin noted that the well is producing gas at 2800 psi.

Earlier in the day, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said after extraction from well no 7 of Kailashtila field it will be possible to extract 17-19 million cubic feet of gas from May 10.

There are total seven wells in the gas field in Sylhet.

Around 29 million cubic feet of gas is being produced from the currently operational (two) wells.

Gas was found in the Kailash Tila Gas Field in 1962. However, production started in 1983.

A comparison of data from Petrobangla-the state-owned hydrocarbon corporation-shows that the country produced around 2324.7 mmcfd gas per day, of which three local companies produce around 691 mmcfd, two International Oil Companies (IOC) produce around 945 mmcfd and imports around 688.1 mmcfd per day.