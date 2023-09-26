JS body recommends disconnecting illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry on Tuesday recommended the government to disconnect illegal electricity lines on an urgent basis and take steps immediately to identify snapped power lines during natural disasters.

The parliamentary watchdog also suggested ensuring electricity supply by determining the actual demand of electricity in different areas of the country.

The recommendation came from the 41st meeting of the committee, presided over by its chairman Waseqa Ayesha Khan in the Parliament Bhaban, said a press release.

The meeting discussed the steps taken to reduce load shedding in the areas under Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (REB) and the latest implementation progress of the under-construction coal, fuel and natural gas-based power plants in the country.

The parliamentary body asked for imparting proper training to the members of Palli Bidyut Samit regularly.

In the meeting, the progress of decisions taken in the previous 39th and 40th meetings was reviewed.

The committee recommended the ministry for making its imported fuel sales or distribution system automated, taking actions immediately to check irregularities if any in the system, and continuing the geological survey activities.

Besides, the parliamentary body suggested stopping illegal extraction of stones from stone quarries in different parts of the country and if necessary, taking measures to appoint guards in the quarries.

Committee members Md Nurul Islam Talukder, Md Aslam Hossain Saudagar, Khaleda Khanum and Nargis Rahman attended the meeting.

Senior Secretary of the Power Division and Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, among other officials, were present.