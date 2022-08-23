JS body for adjusting country's fuel price with international market

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertakings on Tuesday has recommended adjusting the price of fuel in the country with the international market.

The parliamentary watchdog suggested it to the concerned ministry, said an official release.

The committee made the recommendation at its 15th meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its Chairman ASM Feroz in the chair, the release added.

The concerned ministry is also recommended by the committee members to take necessary measures to increase the storage capacity of refined and unrefined fuel of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and to maintain adequate funds during emergencies.

Committee members Mostafizur Rahman, Omor Faruk Chowdhury, Md Mahbubul Alam Hanif and Md Zillul Hakim attended the meeting, among others.