Jet fuel, furnace oil prices to go down by Tk2/litre 

Energy

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Jet fuel, furnace oil prices to go down by Tk2/litre 

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 03:14 pm
A pipe transporting jet fuel offloaded from barges in seen at Kinder Morgan&#039;s Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, 18 November 18, 2016/Reuters
A pipe transporting jet fuel offloaded from barges in seen at Kinder Morgan's Westridge Terminal on Burrard Inlet in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, 18 November 18, 2016/Reuters

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has decided to reduce the prices for jet fuel and furnace oil by Tk2/litre following softening international crude oil prices.

The decision was taken at a BPC meeting held on Sunday and the adjusted prices will be enacted from Monday, the official, while seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard.

Jet fuel is used in the aviation sector while furnace oil is for power generation.

At present, the price of a litre of jet fuel (Jet A-1) stands at Tk77 for local and $0.73 for international flights. 

Whereas, the current price of furnace oil is Tk62/litre (last revised on 5 November).

The annual demand for these different forms of fuels is around seven lakh tonnes – 3.45 lakh for jet fuel and 3.64 lakh for furnace oil.

 

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Bangladesh / BPC / Fuel Price / Jet Fuel / furnace oil / Economy / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

1h | Panorama
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

4h | Mode
Four bikes under Tk1 lac

Four bikes under Tk1 lac

1d | Wheels
Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

Brabus to base their first motorcycle on KTM Duke

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Alesha Mart goes kaput

Alesha Mart goes kaput

22h | Videos
Sea salt contaminated by plastic

Sea salt contaminated by plastic

22h | Videos
Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

3d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21