Jet fuel, furnace oil prices to go down by Tk2/litre 

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has decided to reduce the prices for jet fuel and furnace oil by Tk2/litre following softening international crude oil prices.

The decision was taken at a BPC meeting held on Sunday and the adjusted prices will be enacted from Monday, the official, while seeking anonymity, told The Business Standard.

Jet fuel is used in the aviation sector while furnace oil is for power generation.

At present, the price of a litre of jet fuel (Jet A-1) stands at Tk77 for local and $0.73 for international flights.

Whereas, the current price of furnace oil is Tk62/litre (last revised on 5 November).

The annual demand for these different forms of fuels is around seven lakh tonnes – 3.45 lakh for jet fuel and 3.64 lakh for furnace oil.