Jessore gets first EV charging station outside Dhaka

Energy

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:56 pm

Jessore gets first EV charging station outside Dhaka

The station has been jointly set up by Mulytic Energy Solutions Limited and West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 09:56 pm
Officials inaugurating EV charging station in Jessore on 22 December 2023. Photo: TBS
Officials inaugurating EV charging station in Jessore on 22 December 2023. Photo: TBS

An electric vehicle (EV) charging station, the first one outside Dhaka, has been installed on a pilot basis in Jessore on Friday (22 December).

Md Habibur Rahman, senior secretary to Power Division, inaugurated the station at Khayertala area in Jessore city in the morning.

The station has been jointly set up by Mulytic Energy Solutions Limited and West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest, Senior Secretary Habibur said, "There was no charging station outside Dhaka to charge electric vehicles. The station has been launched on a pilot basis… In the future, maybe thousands of charging stations like petrol pumps will be opened by private enterprises all over the country.

"Bangladesh will enter a new era. Currently, the number of electric charging vehicles is very low. An hourly charging fee will be fixed so that entrepreneurs in this sector do not incur losses."

Mulytic's Chief Executive Officer Rubaiyat Islam Sadat said the opening of the EV charging station has opened up new possibilities.

"The expansion of electric vehicles will reduce carbon emissions and pollution, which will play a very important role in saving the environment."

