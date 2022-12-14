Int'l Atomic Energy Agency reviews Bangladesh's regulatory framework for nuclear, radiation safety

Energy

TBS Report
14 December, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 09:34 am

The construction site of Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP), Bangladesh’s first NPP, in Pabna. When completed, Rooppur NPP will contribute 2400 MW(e) to the country’s energy supply. Photo: BAERA
The construction site of Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP), Bangladesh’s first NPP, in Pabna. When completed, Rooppur NPP will contribute 2400 MW(e) to the country’s energy supply. Photo: BAERA

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission said Bangladesh is committed to continuous improvement of nuclear and radiation safety. The mission also noted areas where improvements could be made to enhance the national nuclear and radiation safety regulatory infrastructure, as the country constructs its first nuclear power plant (NPP).

The Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) team concluded a 13-day mission to Bangladesh on 8 December, the first IRRS mission to the country. It was conducted at the request of the Government of Bangladesh and hosted by the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) in the capital Dhaka, to assess Bangladesh's regulatory framework for safety against IAEA safety standards, reports the IAEA.

Using IAEA safety standards and international good practices, IRRS missions are designed to strengthen the effectiveness of the national regulatory infrastructure, while recognizing the responsibility of each country to ensure safety.

The team, comprising 15 senior regulatory experts from Canada, Egypt, France, India, Japan, Malta, Pakistan, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America, as well as six IAEA staff members, reviewed the responsibilities and functions of the government and the management and activities of the regulatory body including authorization, review and assessment, inspection and enforcement, development of regulations and guides, and emergency preparedness and response.

"The self-assessment and preliminary action plan provided by Bangladesh to the IAEA team in advance of the mission gave us the reference material needed for a comprehensive review of the country's regulatory infrastructure, across all nuclear and radiation facilities," said IAEA Director of the Division of Nuclear Installation Safety Anna Hajduk Bradford. 

The mission included interviews and discussions with representatives from BAERA and the Ministry of Sciences and Technology. The team visited the BAEC TRIGA Research Reactor, the central radioactive waste processing and storage facility at BAERA, the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Science, the Square Hospital of radiotherapy and Bangladesh Industrial X-Ray, as well as the construction site of the country's first nuclear power plant, Rooppur NPP in Pabna, around 200 km west of Dhaka. When completed, Rooppur NPP will contribute a total of 2400 MW(e) to Bangladesh's energy grid. 

"As a country with ambitions for a significant nuclear power programme, it is important that the government of Bangladesh and BAERA work together to deliver the improvements required," said Mark Foy, Chief Executive and Chief Nuclear Inspector at the United Kingdom Office for Nuclear Regulation and team leader of the mission. "We had the full support and cooperation of BAERA and all other parties in Bangladesh, and the reviews of regulatory, technical and policy issues were conducted in a constructive and open manner."

The IRRS team identified a number of areas of good performance of BAERA, including seeking technical advice from expert committees to inform regulatory decision making associated with the NPP; efficient planning and use of resources to conduct multiple inspections of medical facilities during regional visits; establishing the BAERA Code of Ethics, which provides a clear commitment to an ethical approach in its regulatory activities.

The IRRS team offered several recommendations to further enhance the regulatory framework for the effective oversight of facilities and activities including establishing the national policy and strategy for safety in accordance with the IAEA fundamental safety objective and principles; updating the legal framework for nuclear and radiation safety by commencing revision of the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Control (NSRC) Rules, which define the fundamental principles and rules for the protection of workers, the public and the environment; and developing BAERA's human resources plan to ensure that a sufficient number of trained, qualified, competent and certified staff are available to perform all its functions effectively.

"We are pleased to find that our self-assessment effectively pre-empted some of the findings of the mission, which we had incorporated into our action plan," said Chairman of BAERA Muzammel Haque.

"Now we will focus on further enhancing BAERA's regulatory effectiveness by including the additional IRRS report findings to strengthen our regulatory infrastructure in line with international standards," he added.

