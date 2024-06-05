Industries facing gas shortage since morning due to damaged LNG terminal

The country's industries have been facing a gas shortage since this morning (5 June) due to gas supply being disrupted by aftershocks of Cyclone Remal as an LNG terminal was partially damaged.

The LNG terminal is likely to be sent to Singapore for repair, according to sources.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon told The Business Standard that none of the industries have been able to operate since morning.

"I received several calls from our member industries located in Mymensingh, Gazipur, and Narayanganj areas…How can we survive if the industry does not get an adequate supply of gas?"

"After that, I talked with Petro Bangla and Titas top officials, but there is no assurance from them in this regard," he added.

A textile miller, who asked to remain anonymous, said the industries in the Rupganj area have been facing these challenges for a long time.

He expressed fears that most factories would not be able to pay their workers' salaries and bonuses ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.