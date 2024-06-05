Industries facing gas shortage since morning due to damaged LNG terminal

Energy

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:34 pm

Related News

Industries facing gas shortage since morning due to damaged LNG terminal

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 02:34 pm
Industries facing gas shortage since morning due to damaged LNG terminal. Photo: Reuters
Industries facing gas shortage since morning due to damaged LNG terminal. Photo: Reuters

The country's industries have been facing a gas shortage since this morning (5 June) due to gas supply being disrupted by aftershocks of Cyclone Remal as an LNG terminal was partially damaged.

The LNG terminal is likely to be sent to Singapore for repair, according to sources.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon told The Business Standard that none of the industries have been able to operate since morning.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I received several calls from our member industries located in Mymensingh, Gazipur, and Narayanganj areas…How can we survive if the industry does not get an adequate supply of gas?"

"After that, I talked with Petro Bangla and Titas top officials, but there is no assurance from them in this regard," he added.

A textile miller, who asked to remain anonymous, said the industries in the Rupganj area have been facing these challenges for a long time. 

He expressed fears that most factories would not be able to pay their workers' salaries and bonuses ahead of Eid-ul-Adha. 

 

Top News

Gas supply / Gas Shortage / LNG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

Is it a crime to protest against climate injustice? 

4h | Panorama
The Solid Waste Management guidelines stipulate that landfills must be located at least 200 meters away from any water body. However, in practice, this regulation is often not adhered to. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

As Gram-Bangla's economy grows, its environment wastes away

5h | Panorama
The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

1d | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

India election results 2024: Modi lost many seats even after returning to power

36m | Videos
Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

Nitish and Naidu: Kingmakers in Government Formation

1h | Videos
Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

Sensex closes 4000 pts lower after staging partial recovery

3h | Videos
17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17h | Videos