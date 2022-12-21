Industrial gas price: Entrepreneurs propose to pay Tk25 per cubic metre, govt wants Tk40

Energy

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 11:23 pm

Related News

Industrial gas price: Entrepreneurs propose to pay Tk25 per cubic metre, govt wants Tk40

Last June, the price of industrial gas was increased from Tk13 to Tk16 per cubic metre

TBS Report
21 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 11:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Entrepreneurs in the industrial sector agreed to pay a maximum of Tk25 for per cubic metre of gas against the government's proposal of raising the price from Tk16 to Tk40 per cubic metre.

However, they said they will only pay Tk25 per cubic metre if the government buys the gas from the spot market for a long period of time.

They opposed any kind of price hike if the gas is not purchased from the spot market.

On 15 December, Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, proposed to raise the gas price to Tk40 per cubic metre at a meeting held at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida). The state minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid was also present at the meeting.

However, the entrepreneurs present at the meeting opposed the proposed gas price.

On 20 December, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) agreed to pay a maximum of Tk25 per cubic metre on condition of uninterrupted gas supply.

Md Jashim Uddin, president of the FBCCI, sent a letter to Salman F Rahman on the same day stating their position on the issue.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), told The Business Standard, "At the 15 December meeting, the energy secretary proposed to increase the gas price to Tk40 per cubic metre. But he could not explain the rationale of the proposition. We calculated the maximum price Tk22 per cubic metre."

"At the FBCCI meeting, we decided to pay some additional price if the gas is purchased from the spot market. Otherwise, there is no justification for increasing the price," he added.

Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), said, "A proposal has been made to increase the gas price to Tk40 per cubic metre. But we have said that the industrial sector should not be burdened by the subsidy paid for the people."

Md Mahbub Hossain, senior secretary of the energy and mineral resources division could not be reached over phone for a comment on the issue.

Last June, the price of industrial gas was increased from Tk13 per cubic metre to Tk16 per cubic metre.

However, the gas price hike in the international market after the decision created a shortage in the gas supply.

According to the BTMA, the production of its member industries declined 40% due to the gas crisis.

However, Petrobangla said that the gas supply situation has been improving for the past 10 days.

Entrepreneurs said the situation has improved as the use of ACs and electric fans has decreased due to the winter season.

BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon said, "Around 3,500 to 4,000 megawatts of electricity is currently being saved. But if the temperature rises, there is also concern that the situation will worsen."

Top News

Gas price / Gas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

12h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

12h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

Amazon is ubiquitous, but it isn't invincible anymore

11h | Panorama
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

Mustard is the new dream of farmers in Rajshahi

2h | TBS Stories
19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

19th Asian Biennial Art show begins

3h | TBS Stories
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red sari bindi

4h | TBS Entertainment
UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

UCB is a premier transnational institute providing world class affordable international education

6h | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide