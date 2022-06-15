Indonesia shares JV investment proposals of $1.3B in Bangladesh’s energy sector

Energy

UNB
15 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 07:37 pm

Related News

Indonesia shares JV investment proposals of $1.3B in Bangladesh’s energy sector

UNB
15 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 07:37 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Indonesia has shared some new proposals of large joint-venture (JV) investment, approximately to the tune of $1.3 billion, in the energy sector of Bangladesh.

If materialised, this would add significant economic substance to the bilateral relations with Bangladesh and help strengthen it further, says Indonesia.

The issue came up for discussion when Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru H Subolo met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

Masud shed light on the phenomenal socio-economic development Bangladesh achieved under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He encouraged the Indonesian investors and business community to take advantage of the huge opportunity prevailing in Bangladesh for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

While discussing the global supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures caused by pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia conflicts, Foreign Secretary Masud stressed on accelerating bilateral and regional cooperation to cope with such challenges.

He also emphasised on starting direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Jakarta, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed important aspects of the existing excellent bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Indonesia and exchanged greetings on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations this year.

While discussing the many commonalities that bind the two countries, the foreign secretary made specific mention of the syncretic culture and the liberal, tolerant and moderate practice of religion that form the very basic fabric of society both in Bangladesh and in Indonesia.

Masud shared that the independence of Bangladesh was achieved on the very ideals of democracy, justice, tolerance and secularism.

The ambassador assured of taking necessary initiatives to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations in a befitting manner.

Foreign secretary welcomed the Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh, wished him well and assured him of all possible support to him and to his mission here.

 

Economy / Top News

Indonesia / investment / energy sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

4h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

7h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

8h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

The incredible story of footballer Awer Mabil

Now | Videos
Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

Mesmerizing nighttime view of Padma Bridge

14m | Videos
Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

Action needed not words, says Zelenskiy

2h | Videos
Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market