Indonesia keen to invest in renewable energy in Bangladesh: Nasrul Hamid

Bangladesh secured Eqoo million recently in funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Union for renewable energy generation and capacity building.Photo: Reuters

Indonesia has expressed interest in investing in renewable energy in Bangladesh, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid said today (5 February).

"Initially, Indonesia plans to invest in 100MW of solar power, with a gradual increase in the future," he added.

Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartantu Subolo conveyed his country's interest during a courtesy call on Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Monday.

The state minister warmly welcomed the ambassador of Indonesia, highlighting the longstanding and tested friendship between the two countries.

He emphasised numerous areas of cooperation in the power and energy sector, suggesting that both nations could benefit more through the exchange of experiences and resources.

Nasrul Hamid said, "With the extensive development in Bangladesh, huge investment opportunities have been created in the power and energy sector. The interest of the Indonesian government and private institutions in investment will be welcomed."

During the discussion, the state minister also explored the current situation and potential of the power and energy sector.