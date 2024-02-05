Indonesia keen to invest in renewable energy in Bangladesh: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:30 pm

Related News

Indonesia keen to invest in renewable energy in Bangladesh: Nasrul Hamid

 "Initially, Indonesia plans to invest in 100 MW of solar power, with a gradual increase in the future," he added.

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 08:30 pm
Bangladesh secured Eqoo million recently in funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Union for renewable energy generation and capacity building.Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh secured Eqoo million recently in funding from the European Investment Bank and the European Union for renewable energy generation and capacity building.Photo: Reuters

Indonesia has expressed interest in investing in renewable energy in Bangladesh, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid said today (5 February).

 "Initially, Indonesia plans to invest in 100MW of solar power, with a gradual increase in the future," he added.

Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartantu Subolo conveyed his country's interest during a courtesy call on Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Monday. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister warmly welcomed the ambassador of Indonesia, highlighting the longstanding and tested friendship between the two countries.

 He emphasised numerous areas of cooperation in the power and energy sector, suggesting that both nations could benefit more through the exchange of experiences and resources.

Nasrul Hamid said, "With the extensive development in Bangladesh, huge investment opportunities have been created in the power and energy sector. The interest of the Indonesian government and private institutions in investment will be welcomed."

During the discussion, the state minister also explored the current situation and potential of the power and energy sector.

Bangladesh

Renewable Energy / investment / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

10h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

13h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

13h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

57m | Videos
What's in Iran's cheap drones?

What's in Iran's cheap drones?

2h | Videos
What traders and economists are saying about the high price of onion

What traders and economists are saying about the high price of onion

42m | Videos
2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

5h | Videos