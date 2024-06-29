Adani power plant in India's Godda shut down due to leak; may leave Bangladesh with power shortage

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

The power supply from the Adani coal-fired power plant at India's Godda in Jharkhand, has been shut down completely, exacerbating a shortage of power production in Bangladesh.

The plant has been halted completely due to a leak in a valve of the boiler circulating pump. Secretary of the Power Division Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (29 June).

The power plant supplies around 1,500 megawatts of electricity from its two units to Bangladesh. One of the units has been closed for routine maintenance since before the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

As the other unit shut down due to mechanical failure, power generation in the entire plant was halted, with power supply completely cut off to Bangladesh.

The Power Division secretary said, "There were some difficulties. One unit was completely closed. Another 270 to 300 megawatts of electricity was available partially. Later, that too was temporarily closed."

But the good news is that one unit will be operational tonight, he said, adding that another will be launched on 2 July. "If both units are running then there will be no problems," he added.