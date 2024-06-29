Adani power plant in India's Godda shut down due to leak; may leave Bangladesh with power shortage

Energy

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:10 pm

Related News

Adani power plant in India's Godda shut down due to leak; may leave Bangladesh with power shortage

TBS Report
29 June, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:10 pm
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

The power supply from the Adani coal-fired power plant at India's Godda in Jharkhand, has been shut down completely, exacerbating a shortage of power production in Bangladesh.

The plant has been halted completely due to a leak in a valve of the boiler circulating pump. Secretary of the Power Division Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (29 June).

 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The power plant supplies around 1,500 megawatts of electricity from its two units to Bangladesh. One of the units has been closed for routine maintenance since before the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

As the other unit shut down due to mechanical failure, power generation in the entire plant was halted, with power supply completely cut off to Bangladesh.

The Power Division secretary said, "There were some difficulties. One unit was completely closed. Another 270 to 300 megawatts of electricity was available partially. Later, that too was temporarily closed."

But the good news is that one unit will be operational tonight, he said, adding that another will be launched on 2 July. "If both units are running then there will be no problems," he added.

 

 

Top News

Adani Power / Power Plant / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

6h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

51m | Videos
India launches new Saarc currency swap framework for 2024-27

India launches new Saarc currency swap framework for 2024-27

21m | Videos
Will it be easy to withdraw Biden from the US presidential election?

Will it be easy to withdraw Biden from the US presidential election?

3h | Videos
What changes are needed to improve in T20?

What changes are needed to improve in T20?

3h | Videos