India to supply additional 1500MW of electricity to Bangladesh: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said an additional 1500MW of electricity is in pipeline from India to Bangladesh.

India currently supplies 1160MW of electricity to Bangladesh.

Addressing a "NADI (River) Conclave 2022" in Guwahati recently, Jaishankar also said that inside Bangladesh, India is collaborating on a series of road projects, including improving the Ashuganj River Port-Akhaura Land Port Road under an LoC of more than $400 million, reports The Economic Times.

"The road project connecting Baruerhat to Ramgarh on the India-Bangladesh border, which will increase Tripura's road connectivity with Bangladesh, is also being implemented under another LoC of $80.06 million," he said.

Cross-border power transmission lines and digital connectivity infrastructure offer additional dimensions of connectivity, Jaishankar said, adding that the international gateway between Agartala and Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh is helping to provide faster internet access and broadband services in Tripura.

"We will be reviewing all these developments and more at the Joint Consultative Commission Meeting with my Bangladesh counterpart in mid-June," the Indian minister said.

The external affairs minister said that hydropower too offers great scope for cooperation, and this is relevant even more in an era of climate action.