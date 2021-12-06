India to supply 20% more power Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report 
06 December, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 08:51 am

Related News

India to supply 20% more power Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh inked an agreement on 11 January, 2010 for power trading at a mutually agreed price. The agreement had expired on 16 March , 2021, officials said.

TBS Report 
06 December, 2021, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 08:51 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

India will supply 20% more power to Bangladesh as the two countries renewed the contract for another five years, Indian officials said on Sunday. 

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) will supply 192 mw power to Bangladesh, an increase from the earlier 160 mw it supplied, as per the renewed agreement, reports The Indian Business Standard. 

India and Bangladesh inked an agreement on 11 January, 2010 for power trading at a mutually agreed price. The agreement had expired on March 16, 2021, officials said.

TSECL MD MS Kele and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd CEO Praveen Saxena represented India and signed the renewal agreement in Dhaka on 2 December. 

Bangladesh was represented by its Power Secretary and Director of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

The new agreement came into effect from 17 March, 2021 and would be in force till 16 March, 2026, officials said.

The modified terms and conditions of the agreement were finalised after four meetings between the stakeholders, they said. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News / South Asia

India-Bangladesh / power supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

24m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

9m | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Time to recognise the potential of our thriving furniture industry: Hatil MD 

1h | Panorama
The Taliban have insisted they will preserve ‘Islamic rights,’ but they have not clearly articulated what this means for women and religious minorities. Photo: Reuters

It is time to engage with the Taliban. Afghan lives depend on it

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

15h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

15h | Videos
Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

Costly yarn increasing liability in RMG

15h | Videos
Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

Omicron: Don't panic, be aware

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

6
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21