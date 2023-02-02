India rules out involvement in Adani power deal with Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

India rules out involvement in Adani power deal with Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 08:50 pm
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

India on Thursday said that the county has no involvement in an agreement between the Bangladesh government and Adani Power for importing electricity from the Indian conglomerate's plant in Jharkhand.

"I don't think we are involved in this," Indian external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, describing the matter as a deal between a sovereign government (Bangladesh) and an Indian company.

The spokesperson made it clear while responding to questions on the issue at a weekly media briefing, after UNB reports that the government is seeking revision of the power purchase agreement.

"We have been talking about our neighbours benefiting from the economic growth of India. We have tried to make it easier for connectivity, be it physical or energy or power transmission...This is part of our larger strategy of Neighbourhood First. Under that we would like to see greater economic interconnections, integration of projects, investments, but if a certain project is not working for financial or economic reasons, I don't think that's a reflection on the relationship," Arindam Bagchi said, reports Hindustan Times. 

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), the government agency tasked with overseeing the development of the country's power sector, has sent a letter to the Adani Power Ltd seeking a revision to the power purchase agreement (PPA) for importing electricity from Adani power plant in Jharkhand, India, reports UNB.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Power in Dhaka in November 2017 to supply 1,496 megawatts (MW) of electricity from a coal-based power plant at Godda in Jharkhand.

Bangladesh / Top News

Adani Power / energy import / power import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

10h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

12h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

12h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

A proper price formula can help investors to plan big

2h | TBS Round Table
Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

Rumors about Sarika that everyone thinks are true

59m | TBS Entertainment
Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

3h | TBS Current Affairs
What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

What secrets are hidden behind Adani's wealth?

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane