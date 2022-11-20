Import of fuel oil from India through pipeline likely from next year: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hoped that the import of fuel oil from India through pipeline will start next year.

"Bangladesh wanted to import oil from India through pipeline and hopefully it will start from the next year," she said.

The prime minister said this while the speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

He was leading a four-member delegation.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the visit.

The 130-km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) project aims to export oil products from the Siliguri Marketing Terminal in West Bengal to Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina also said that the border haats between Bangladesh and India in different parts of the border between the two countries will resume their function as those were stopped during the coronavirus pandemic period.