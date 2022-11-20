Import of fuel oil from India through pipeline likely from next year: PM Hasina

Energy

UNB
20 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 12:30 pm

Related News

Import of fuel oil from India through pipeline likely from next year: PM Hasina

UNB
20 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 12:30 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday hoped that the import of fuel oil from India through pipeline will start next year.

"Bangladesh wanted to import oil from India through pipeline and hopefully it will start from the next year," she said.

The prime minister said this while the speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

He was leading a four-member delegation.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the visit.

The 130-km India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL) project aims to export oil products from the Siliguri Marketing Terminal in West Bengal to Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina also said that the border haats between Bangladesh and India in different parts of the border between the two countries will resume their function as those were stopped during the coronavirus pandemic period.

Bangladesh / Top News / Infrastructure

Oil / fuel / pipeline / India / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

World Cup Qatar will be great football but an ugly game

1h | Panorama
Photo: Akij Baker

Akij Baker baking goodness in 'Funtastic' cakes and more

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

1d | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

14h | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

14h | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

16h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday