Imagine if electricity generation capacity were still 3000MW like in BNP-Jamaat govt period: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has shared an explanation on why load shedding has become more acute and frequent in Bangladesh as people struggle with the ongoing sweltering heat.

"People of Bangladesh are suffering during this scorching heat. Use of air conditioners and fans is increasing, and people are using these devices for comfort," the state minister wrote in a post on his verified Facebook profile.

On 3 June, Bangladesh generated 13,635 MW of electricity, yet there was load shedding, he noted.

Imagine what would have happened in the country today if 3000 MW of electricity were being produced as was the case during the last BNP-Jamaat government, he wrote.

"The Awami League government has provided electricity to all the villages and cities in the country. This is a people's government, so the government wants to deal with this crisis with the cooperation of everyone," Nasrul Hamid wrote in the post.

He urged everyone to save electricity from their individual position.