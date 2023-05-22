Ilisha-1 in Bhola declared Bangladesh's 29th gas field

Energy

UNB
22 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

Ilisha-1 in Bhola declared Bangladesh's 29th gas field

Ilisha-1 is located some 182km away from capital Dhaka

UNB
22 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 11:34 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ilisha-1 in Bhola district has been announced as the country's 29th gas field where a big reserve of gas was discovered following recent exploration efforts.

"We believe, Ilisha-1 has a reserve of 200 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas. The entire Bhola area, including this one, has a reserve of 3 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told reporters while briefing at his residence in Dhaka on Monday (22 May) while announcing the formal discovery of the gas field.

He said this has been big good news for the people of the country.

Ilisha-1 is located in a union in the Bhola district, some 182km away from the capital.

On 8 March this year, Ilisha-1 excavation started in the Maler Hat area of Ilisha union in Bhola Sadar upazila and the drilling was completed successfully on 24 April through the Drill Stem Test in three levels at a depth of 3,475 metres.

The state minister said earlier gas was found in different wells under the Bhola north and Bhola south structures.

He said a plan is being prepared to bring gas from the entire Bhola area to Dhaka through a pipeline where many industries are facing a nagging crisis.

A pre-feasibility was conducted about the pipeline and now work is underway for conducting a feasibility study on the issue, he noted.

Nasrul said it will take about three years to bring the gas from Bhola to Dhaka through a pipeline.

But initially, he said, a private company has signed a contract to bring a total of 25mmcfd gas from Bhola through a big trailer. Primarily, it will start with 5mmcfd transportation.

He said the government has plans to create a ring fence of pipeline covering Bhola, Barishal, and Dhaka to use the gas for this region while another ring fence will be created covering Dhaka, Sylhet and other districts.

He said the commercial value of gas in Bhola will be Tk6,500 crore if calculated in local value and Tk26,000 crore in the value of the gas being imported.

Nasrul said the Ilisha -1 gas field's discovery was announced after the completion of necessary drilling and other works.

Currently, about 2,300mmcfd gas is being produced from 22 gas fields in the country, while about 700mmcfd gas is being imported from abroad to meet the demand of about 4,000mmcfd, leaving a deficit of about 1,000mmcfd.

Apart from Ilisha-2, the two Bhola gas fields have around 200mmcf production capacity, while the production hovers between 80-85mmcf.

Therefore, around 120mmcf surplus capacity remains unused in the eight wells of the Shahbazpur and Bhola gas fields.

Due to the lack of pipeline and transmission facilities, the government was unable to supply the surplus gas from the Bhola field to other energy-hungry industrial zones in Dhaka and elsewhere.

Bangladesh / Top News

Power and Energy / Bangladesh / Ilisha-1 / Bhola / Gas supply / Gas field

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

55m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

50m | Brands
The state minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said that there are no beggars in the country, and those who are engaged in begging in the streets are all professionals. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why the govt repeatedly fails at taking beggars off the streets

3h | Panorama
Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

16h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination