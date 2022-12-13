If BERC delays decision on retail power hike proposals, govt to decide: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

UNB
13 December, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 08:08 pm

File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that if the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) delays to decide on retail power hike proposals, the Power Division will make its own decision.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at the sideline of a stakeholders meeting on "Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP)", organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency,  at a hotel in the city on Tuesday.

Outgoing Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki also addressed the event.   

Responding to a question on the role of energy regulator after the amendment to the BERC Act 2010 which gives the government arbitrary authority to increase the prices of power and energy bypassing the public hearing process, the state minister said if the BERC takes so much of times in taking decision on price adjustment issue, the government will take decision on its own.

He said normally BERC will follow its own process to decide on the price adjustment. "But only in an emergency situation, the government will take the decision."

The BERC raised about 19.92 percent bulk power tariff on 21 November with effect from 1 December.

Subsequently, six power distribution entities submitted their respective proposals to the BERC seeing a similar 19.44 percent hike in retail power tariff at consumer level.

But within a week, the Cabinet on 28 November approved an amendment to the BERC Ordinance 2022 to empower the government to set fuel tariff on its own under special circumstances without waiting for the commission's public hearing and decision.

Nasrul Hamid said the government has been working to provide electricity at an affordable price.

"But the situation is not in the hands of the government as we have to depend on the global market for primary fuel import", he added.

He, however, said the government is thinking of considering the petroleum fuel price adjustment in consistency with the global downtrend in energy price.

"We've asked the officials to examine whether we could adjust prices every three months keeping in line with the global market," he added.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Power Division / Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) / Power Tariff Hike

