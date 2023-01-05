Hydropower imports from Nepal, Bhutan: Bangladesh for 'visible' Indian cooperation, says Nasrul

Energy

UNB
05 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Hydropower imports from Nepal, Bhutan: Bangladesh for 'visible' Indian cooperation, says Nasrul

UNB
05 January, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 09:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has sought "visible Indian cooperation" for importing hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan.

He joined a bilateral meeting on electricity cooperation between Bangladesh and India in New Delhi on Wednesday.

At the meeting, Nasrul headed the Bangladesh delegation and Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh led the Indian side, the Power Division said in a statement.

Indian private companies' interest in exporting renewable energy to Bangladesh was also discussed at the meeting.

Nasrul talked about the growth of Bangladesh's power sector and said the demand for electricity is increasing continuously in the country.

"If electricity can be imported from Assam, uninterrupted supply to northern Bangladesh can be ensured. Although we import 1,160MW of electricity from India, we want to import more," he said.

Raj Kumar said India can supply more electricity to the northern part of Bangladesh.

Assuring cooperation regarding electricity import from Nepal, he said: "We can move forward together for the development of Bangladesh's electricity sector."

The issues discussed today may be further examined and decided at the next Joint Steering Committee, he added.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / hydropower

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

9h | Wheels
The VCB organised event brought together hundreds of Vespa enthusiasts in one place. Photo: Akif Hamid

Vespa Club Bangladesh organises Gentleman's Ride 2022

9h | Wheels
The new Honda HR-V now has a toned down sporty design but is still as sporty yet practical as it’s always been. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Honda HR-V: Substituting sporty with practicality

10h | Wheels
14 years after losing both legs, Saiful Samin stands strong today as a senior sub-editor for Bangla daily Prothom Alo. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Saiful Samin: Crushed by wheels, revived by spirit

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1h | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

2h | TBS SPORTS
Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

Tale of Insan’s Cube collections

1h | TBS Stories
Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

Defying looming recession, RMG-textile readies for $4.7b in new investment

3h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

5
DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night
Bangladesh

DMP issues traffic directives for 31st night

6
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget