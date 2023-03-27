Hydrocarbon Unit, Buet to expedite energy research, capacity-building cooperation

TBS Report
27 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2023, 10:09 pm

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on Monday

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on Monday

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Picture: Collected
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). Picture: Collected

The Bangladesh Hydrocarbon Unit, a technical agency of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) will expedite cooperation in energy research and capacity building.

The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on Monday.

While addressing the agreement signing ceremony, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said coordinated efforts are needed to ensure sustainable energy management.

"It is important to coordinate among researchers, academics and professionals. Success will come if planning and activities are carried out by estimating future energy demand," he said.

"In the global context, cost and pricing are one of our challenges. The use of technology must be increased to make future decisions. We have to find a solution considering our specific problems," he added.

As a wing of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the Hydrocarbon Unit updates the energy database, advises on production sharing agreements and joint venture agreements, monitors and analyses domestic and regional energy markets, plans and reviews oil and gas exploration, development and production and recommends reforms in the energy sector.

Buet Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prasad Majumdar chaired the event.

Energy and Mineral Resources Division's Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumder, Buet Pro VC Professor Abdul Jabbar Khan, Energy and Sustainability Research Institute Director Professor Farsim Mannan Mohammadi and Hydrocarbon Unit Director General Tahmina Yasmin spoke on the occasion.

