Hoarding of gas cylinders: 5 companies slapped with Tk41,000 fine

Energy

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:36 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In an effort to curb the artificial shortage of gas cylinders, the district administration of Chattogram has taken swift action against five companies in the port city. 

The unscrupulous business syndicate stands accused of creating a crisis by manipulating the supply of LNG gas through the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company. 

The recent disruption caused by Cyclone Mocha has been used as a pretext for their actions.

Led by Prateek Dutta, executive magistrate of the Chattogram district administration, a drive was conducted in the city's Enayet Bazar on Sunday (14 May) afternoon. 

The mobile court imposed fines amounting to Tk41,000 on five companies sending a strong message against such unethical practices.

As per Datta, the artificial gas cylinder crisis has led to an increase in the prices of rice cookers, induction cookers, and infrared cookers. 

Prompted by a complaint, the Chittagong district administration launched a raid this morning.

Habib Traders of Love Lane was fined Tk10,000 for their involvement in creating the artificial gas cylinder crisis. 

Ace Trading, located at the Enayet Bazar intersection, was penalized Tk20,000. 

Arif Traders received a fine of Tk5,000. Additionally, two shops in Golam Rasul Market were collectively fined Tk6,000 for inflating the prices of induction stoves and rice cookers.

Executive Magistrate Prateek Datta said that all shopkeepers, including the market committee, have been sternly warned against engaging in such practices.

The gas crisis in Chittagong started on Friday night, following the suspension of LNG gas supply due to the cyclone.

Taking advantage of the situation, the syndicate made the price of LPG cylinders skyrocket by Tk350. 

However, Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGCL) announced that gas supply to residential and industrial establishments resumed as of last night. 

It is estimated that the situation will normalise within the next 10-12 hours.

