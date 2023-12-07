H&M, Bestseller to invest in 500MW offshore wind project in Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:55 pm

Related News

H&M, Bestseller to invest in 500MW offshore wind project in Bangladesh

The project is currently being developed by CIP in collaboration with Summit Power

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2023, 07:55 pm
A general view of an offshore wind farm in North Sea. File Photo: Reuters
A general view of an offshore wind farm in North Sea. File Photo: Reuters

Global fashion giants Bestseller and the H&M Group have pledged to invest in an 500MW offshore wind power project in Bangladesh.

The fashion companies made the pledges during the COP28 on Tuesday, report renewables now.

The project is currently in the early-stage of development by the Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners' (CIP) in collaboration with Summit Power. It is expected to be operational in 2028.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It is set to be the first utility-scale offshore wind power project off the coast of Cox's Bazar and will significantly boost Bangladesh's renewable energy output 

Bangladesh, the world's second largest readymade garments exporter, is a key manufacturing country for the global fashion industry, including the H&M and Bestseller.

Bestseller is aiming to reduce climate emissions from its supply chain through the project, according to Renewables Now.

"By pledging to invest significantly in the offshore wind park in Bangladesh, we can support the availability of renewable energy in one of our key manufacturing countries and aim to reduce climate emissions from our supply chain," said Anders Holch Povlsen, chief executive and owner of Bestseller.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, the Danish brand said, "We proudly pledge to invest USD 100 M in the first utility-scale wind project off the coast of Bangladesh, one of our key manufacturing countries."

Helena Helmersson, chief executive of Sweden-based H&M Group said, "This is a great example of how a collaborative approach on sustainable financing solutions and policy work can go hand in hand to overcome industry-wide challenges."

Bangladesh / Top News

H&M / Bangladesh / Bestseller

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

Hamas-Israel war: What really happened on 7 October?

12h | Panorama
UN workers arrive to distribute aid to Palestinians, who have fled their homes due to Israeli strikes and take shelter in a UN-run school, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 23 October 2023. Photo: Reuters

When UN and its agencies lack much agency

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

23h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

23h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

Deepening dollar crisis in Bangladesh: Unveiling causes

1h | TBS Round Table
Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

Current account surplus drops by 80% in one month

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

foodpanda creates job opportunities for more than 1.5 lac riders

2h | TBS Stories
Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time Magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'

8h | TBS SPORTS