Hasina, Modi to inaugurate BD-India Friendship Pipeline today

TBS Report
18 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 18 March, 2023, 02:29 pm

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, the lone state-owned importer of fuel oil, plans to import around 2-3 lakh tonnes of fuel through the pipeline annually.

The first-ever cross-border energy pipeline between Bangladesh and India will be inaugurated on Saturday (18 March) afternoon.

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will inaugurate the "India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline" via video conference at 5pm, according to a press release issued earlier by Indian Prime Minister's Office

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, the lone state-owned importer of fuel oil, plans to import around 2-3 lakh tonnes of fuel through the pipeline annually.

The 130-kilometre first ever cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh was built at an estimated cost of INR377 crore. The Bangladesh portion of the pipeline built at a cost of INR285 crore (approx.) has been borne by the Indian government under its grant assistance.

The Pipeline has the capacity to transport one million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply High-Speed Diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

A long-term agreement was signed in 2017 to import diesel from India to Bangladesh through the pipeline, which stretches from West Bengal's Siliguri to a Meghna petroleum depot in Dinajpur's Parbatipur, according to official sources.

The foundation stone of the pipeline was laid in 2018 to provide fuel supply to 16 districts of the northern region of the country.

The operation of the "India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline" will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment-friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh.

It will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two friendly neighbours, the release added.

Earlier this month, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said the Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline will effectively contribute to the country's energy security. 

"It [the pipeline] will be a milestone in providing quick and uninterrupted fuel supply to the northern region of the country in a cost-effective manner," he said.

