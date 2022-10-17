Grid Failure: 4 power distribution companies form separate probe bodies

Energy

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:21 pm

Grid Failure: 4 power distribution companies form separate probe bodies

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:21 pm
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Four power distribution companies have formed separate inquiry committees to investigate the reason behind the nationwide grid failure on 4 October.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), Dhaka Electricity Supply Company (DESCO) and Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board formed the committees Monday (17 October) following an instruction issued by the energy and mineral resources division.

The committees have been asked to submitted reports within three working days.

On Sunday (16 October), two officials of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) were suspended by the government for their negligence of duty that led to the nationwide grid failure.

On 4 October, Bangladesh suffered its worst blackout in 10 years owing to a "technical glitch". Parts of the country – Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet – plunged into darkness as soon as dusk fell after the national grid tripped at 2:05pm – causing blackouts across Bangladesh, except some parts of the north.

Electricity began to trickle back around 6pm. The power supply was restored in some parts of Dhaka city under Maniknagar and Hasnabad grid substations and also a good number of districts under Sylhet, Chattagram and Mymensingh by 7 pm. By 10:30pm, electricity was back in all parts of the country.

