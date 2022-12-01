Govt working to make country load shedding free by next year: Nasrul

Energy

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:59 pm

Related News

Govt working to make country load shedding free by next year: Nasrul

The government has already had meetings with various countries, including Brunei, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to increase fuel supply so that we can generate required electricity

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 09:59 pm
Govt working to make country load shedding free by next year: Nasrul

The government is working on an action plan to improve the energy supply to make the country free of load shedding by next year, State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said. 

"The government is trying to prevent load shedding by the next year, and for doing so, we have already had meetings with various countries, including Brunei, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to increase fuel supply so that we can generate required electricity," he said on Thursday while talking to media after visiting six development project sites of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC).

But there is no way to deny the impact of the global economic recession. Yet, the government will try its best to reduce the suffering of the public, he added.

Engineer Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, and other high officials of the company were present at the sites during the state minister's visit.

Stating the underground power distribution system, Nasrul Hamid said that within the next two to three years, the power distribution system of the capital's Dhanmondi will be completely underground and a large part of Dhaka's electricity distribution system will be underground within five to six years.

Some of the 14 substations with 132/33kV and 33/11kW 26 sub-stations will be built under the project titled "Power Distribution System Expansion and Strengthening in the DPDC Area".  

The project work scope also includes the upgradation of eight 132/33kV and four 33/11kV substations.

As a distribution company, the DPDC is responsible for supplying the electricity in most parts of Dhaka South City Corporation area and adjacent Narayanganj city.

Bangladesh / Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / uninterrupted electricity supply / Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

11h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

13h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

48m | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

1h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

3h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending