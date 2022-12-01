Govt working to make country load shedding free by next year: Nasrul

The government is working on an action plan to improve the energy supply to make the country free of load shedding by next year, State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said.

"The government is trying to prevent load shedding by the next year, and for doing so, we have already had meetings with various countries, including Brunei, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to increase fuel supply so that we can generate required electricity," he said on Thursday while talking to media after visiting six development project sites of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC).

But there is no way to deny the impact of the global economic recession. Yet, the government will try its best to reduce the suffering of the public, he added.

Engineer Bikash Dewan, managing director of the DPDC, and other high officials of the company were present at the sites during the state minister's visit.

Stating the underground power distribution system, Nasrul Hamid said that within the next two to three years, the power distribution system of the capital's Dhanmondi will be completely underground and a large part of Dhaka's electricity distribution system will be underground within five to six years.

Some of the 14 substations with 132/33kV and 33/11kW 26 sub-stations will be built under the project titled "Power Distribution System Expansion and Strengthening in the DPDC Area".

The project work scope also includes the upgradation of eight 132/33kV and four 33/11kV substations.

As a distribution company, the DPDC is responsible for supplying the electricity in most parts of Dhaka South City Corporation area and adjacent Narayanganj city.