Govt working on how to use hydrogen, ammonia for power generation: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Govt working on how to use hydrogen, ammonia for power generation: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
29 January, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 10:25 pm
Nasrul Hamid at a workshop in the Bidyut Bhaban on 29 Jan. Photo: Courtesy
Nasrul Hamid at a workshop in the Bidyut Bhaban on 29 Jan. Photo: Courtesy

Practical steps have been taken for generating power, including looking for ways to use hydrogen and ammonia as fuel besides conventional energy sources, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today.

"The power division is working on how to use hydrogen, ammonia as fuel alongside conventional sources of energy. Nuclear power will soon be brought to the national grid. About 12,047 MW of power generation from renewable sources is [currently] in different stages of development," said the minister at a workshop "Techno-Economic Study of Electricity Generation Technologies for Bangladesh: Challenges and Opportunities" at the Bidyut Bhaban yesterday.

Stating that one of the main goals of the government is to provide uninterrupted power at affordable prices, he said, "Modernisation of [electricity] transmission and distribution systems, and grid synchronisation has also been given special emphasis."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further said availability of non-agricultural land is one of the major problems in the expansion of renewable energy in Bangladesh. 

"We are also moving forward with onshore and offshore wind power," he added.

In the workshop, Bloomberg NEF, a US technology and financial strategic research organisation for energy professionals, presented a research paper on various sources of electricity production in Bangladesh and its cost.

Dr Ali Izadi, head of Bloomberg's Asia Pacific region, Isshu Kikuma, market leader for South Asia, and Tarun Blakrishnan, senior associate, presented the paper.

They emphasised on supporting renewable energy at the utility scale, increasing the use of rooftop and floating solar, and training for clean technology jobs.

They pointed out that  carbon emissions can be reduced by mixing coal with ammonia or natural gas with hydrogen, but the cost will be high, while the use of batteries with solar or batteries with wind is much more cost-effective.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / energy / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos