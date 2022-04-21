Govt withdraws gas rationing in factories

Energy

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:34 pm

Related News

Govt withdraws gas rationing in factories

The decision will be effective from Friday (22 April)

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:34 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

The government withdrawn its decision to ration gas supply to all industries, including forex-earning textile and readymade garment industries.

The Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

The decision will be effective from Friday (22 April). 

Factories now face 15-day gas rationing from Tuesday

On 11 April, Petrobangla in a circular had asked factories to stop using gas for four hours every day from 5pm to 9pm till 26 April starting from 12 April amid a crisis in Ramadan.

The decision came a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked officials of the power and energy sectors to discuss the current power supply situation.

In the meeting, PM told the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply on a priority basis during Ramadan.

Dressmakers' apex body Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association protested against the government's decision and demanded the withdrawal of rationing gas to factories on 12 April.

Economy / Top News / Industry

Gas Crisis / Petrobangla / Gas Rationing / Factories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

7h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home