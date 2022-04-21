Govt withdraws gas rationing in factories

The government withdrawn its decision to ration gas supply to all industries, including forex-earning textile and readymade garment industries.

The Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) issued a circular in this regard on Thursday.

The decision will be effective from Friday (22 April).

On 11 April, Petrobangla in a circular had asked factories to stop using gas for four hours every day from 5pm to 9pm till 26 April starting from 12 April amid a crisis in Ramadan.

The decision came a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked officials of the power and energy sectors to discuss the current power supply situation.

In the meeting, PM told the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply on a priority basis during Ramadan.

Dressmakers' apex body Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association protested against the government's decision and demanded the withdrawal of rationing gas to factories on 12 April.